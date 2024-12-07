BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Redpill: More 45-47 Trump Effects
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
887 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
58 views • 4 months ago

Certain Dems Are Clearing The Way For Team Trump To Revolutionize DC

* Could President Trump do what he’s already doing (and get the results he’s getting) if he wasn’t Commander-In-Chief all along?

* Unpack the answer to that question and the picture will draw itself.

* Hints: it involves a continuity-of-government situation, big sting operation and the crime of the century.


The full segment is linked below.


Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (6 December 2024)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6365659674112

Keywords
jesse wattersdonald trumpthe planwwg1wgamagared pillmartial lawamerica firstredpillgolden agecontinuity of governmentmilitary operationsting operationncswiclaw of warjd vancecommander-in-chiefagenda 47global allianceagenda47belligerent occupation5d chesswartime presidenttrump effect45-47
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy