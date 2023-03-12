https://gettr.com/post/p2b0qjff9e9

【NFSC @CPAC 】03/03/2023 US senator candidate of New Jersey Shirley Cusick: CCP has no rights in dividing America. We do not allow the CCP to divide America. If I sit in the position as a senator, I would be totally in favor of all the policies which our taxpayer money goes to protect our country. CCP is supposed to be out of America. Chinese people, it's not the CCP. As Americans, we protect Americans and all immigrants who protect America and respect the Constitution.





【新中国联邦DC星火行动】03/03/2023 新泽西州参议员候选人雪莉·库西克：中共没有权利分裂美国，我们不允许它这么做。如果我当选参议员，我会完全支持将纳税人的钱用于保护美国。中共应该滚出美国，中国人民和中共是两码事。作为美国人，我们保护所有捍卫美国和尊重宪法的美国人和移民。



