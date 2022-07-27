There is ONE THING we must do to get our country back..

I spent the past weekend in Las Vegas and I got a chance to speak to the participants in the TruthTour and it was a very eye-opening event!





There was a theme, as there always is at most events, and this time it was highly positive and people there were buzzing with anticipation about what is to come in the next few weeks. It's big!





But, as always, nothing is guaranteed! Things seem to shift and time table change almost daily.





In this episode, I'll recap the event and share with you the ONE THING we can do starting today that will get us our country back!





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