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The Truth mirrored from Jonathan Kleck
https://youtu.be/1uYNSCO44jM?si=_jVWD-KDJFDS6Mbg
Video Quotation "This is an educational video depicting what is referred to in the Bible as “the language of angels.” In this video, the language of angels is used as a framework to explore and decode themes, symbols, and truths hidden throughout modern and historical media, architecture, art, and other cultural works. All images, video clips, and referenced materials are used for educational, commentary, and discussion purposes only."
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