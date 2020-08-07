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Michael Brown in Ferguson, MO: A Reason to Destroy Capitalism?
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33 views • August 07, 2020
BLM and other groups still refer to Michael Brown in Ferguson MO as an example of systemic racism that is so bad that we need to destroy capitalism. The media sings their song.
The media and politicians will continue to sing their song until civilized people unite, counter with their own message, and show their strength in numbers IN THE REAL WORLD.
We are asking you to participate in this group, help find that unifying message, and spread the word.
Watch the video here and get involved>> https://flote.app/post/8580a08e-9c66-41e7-a816-80a18f80a52b
email: [email protected]
PM us on https://flote.app/URCP
The media and politicians will continue to sing their song until civilized people unite, counter with their own message, and show their strength in numbers IN THE REAL WORLD.
We are asking you to participate in this group, help find that unifying message, and spread the word.
Watch the video here and get involved>> https://flote.app/post/8580a08e-9c66-41e7-a816-80a18f80a52b
email: [email protected]
PM us on https://flote.app/URCP
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