Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Danger Mouse (unknown, Amiga)
channel image
FuerstBitmarck
2 Subscribers
21 views
Published 19 hours ago

Note: Some sources claim the game came out in 1994, but I could not verify this.

Danger Mouse is a platformer developed by British(?) programmer Gerred Blyth. It is based on the British animated series Danger Mouse. The game has no license and was released as freeware.

Baron Greenback has kidnapped Danger Mouse's sidekick penfold and is holding him ransom. At the same time, Greenback plans to conquer the world using the power of a special gem. Colonel K calls Danger Mouse to rescue Penfold and thwart Greenback's plans.

Each level consists of a single screen. Danger Mouse starts off on the left side and must cross the screen. He can only jump. Getting hit will make you loose a life. Some extras appear occasionally on screen, for example an extra which makes you complete the level upon collecting it.

Keywords
amigaplatformergerred blythdanger mouse

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket