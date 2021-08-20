MANDELA EFFECT A GOVT PSY-OP TO TEST & VALIDATE MEMORIES DETERMINE WHAT PEOPLE CAN MAINTAIN AS TRUTH

THE ‘MANDELA EFFECT’ DOES NOT EXIST & IT NEVER ONCE EXISTED TO BEGIN WITH! IT IS A DEADLY GAME OF DECEPTION & MANIPULATION. NOTHING MORE!



There is no such thing as the 'Mandela Effect'! It does not exist. It never existed to begin with. Nelson Mandela never died in prison. The MANDELA EFFECT is simply a FABRICATED & FALSIFIED psychological phenomenon to test and validate memory references which never existed to begin with or existed differently than victim recalls to determine what an individual or society can maintain as truth.



A 'FALSIFIED MEMORY' is a psychological phenomenon where a person recalls an event or topic which never happened.



A 'FABRICATED MEMORY' is a psychological phenomenon where a persons recalls an event or topic that happened differently than the way it actually occurred.



The 'Mandela Effect' is simply a psychological phenomenon, using models of deception and manipulation, to manipulate the daily motives and emotional perceptions of a individual, population or even entire segments of society - at a time - using fabricated and falsified memories which either never existed to begin with or which existed differently than how the victim recalls.



So the 'Mandela Effect' never once existed to begin with and only comes into being, once the fabrication or falsification, such as events, topics, objects, images, symbols, text, etc., they are using, captures the attention (Active Memory) of the those they are targeting. Then it becomes the 'Mandela Effect'. If it fails to capture the victims attention, no matter how falsified or fabricated the topic, event, etc., may be, it does not exist! It is entirely subjective



The CIA/DoD Contractors use the 'Mandela Effect' to generate falsified and fabricated memory references from people which never existed to begin with and only come into existence once they become part of the victims memory and thought process



It is simply a matrix of models of deception and manipulation designed to reshape individual or societal thoughts and behavior by reshaping memories



The CIA/DoD Contractors are using the incorporation of disinformation (lies) and misinformation (half-truths), and even misattribution, to force those who are targeted to become super-suggestable by activation and manipulation of their associated memories: RESIDUAL MEMORY.



Please understand and tell people who are targeted individuals that the 'Mandela Effect' is nothing more than a fabricated and falsified matrix of mass mind control models of deception and manipulation to force a population, individual or even entire segments of a society, to become dependent upon fabricated and falsified memories which never existed to begin with



The CIA NSA perps are using a 'fabricated or falsified stream' to interfere with your memory and thought process



Once you become dependent (ie. you believe their Fabricated and Falsified Memory References and Motivational Impulse Injections are your own) on the system's output (or they believe your responses to it are consistent) they will begin to fabricate 'subconscious responses' which they will pretend are indicators of honesty/dishonesty, positive recognition, anxiety, etc, and they will use these 'impulse injections' to convince youthat the fabricated responses are your own



If you are unaware of this constant mental manipulation the system will begin to shape your thoughts and behavior. They will use this to [attempt to] restrict your thoughts and behavior by blocking [interfering with] your memory and thought process while these suggestions (injected impulses) are being provided - the interference is triggered and can be activated at will by the attackers



With REPETITIVE REINFORCEMENT (Neural Linguistic Programming, Dream Modulation, etc.) you will eventually come to believe that those FABRICATED and FALSIFIED Memory References and Motivational Impulses (Remote Neural Attacks) are your very own, unless you can READ ACTIVE MEMORY



These 'downloads' are remote neural attacks of FABRICATED & FALSIFIED Memory References (thoughts) and Motivational Impulses (emotions). Any set of brain waves (thoughts, emotions and sensations) can be remotely captured, held and perpetually replayed in the victims brain.



With REPETITIVE REINFORCEMENT (Neural Linguistic Programming; Dream Modulation, etc) those sets of brain waves (sensory memories; short term memories; long term memories) are injected back into the subconscious of the victim and as such are fabricated and falsified but they can be so real that even though you are told they never happened (falsified memory references) or that they did happen but differently than you remember (fabricated memory references) you will not believe it, unless you can read Active Memory (test and validate your own real memories from those artificial memories.