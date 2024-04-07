Jesus was a Jew, or was He? Pt 5
Published 19 hours ago
Was Jesus a Jew by religion? The differences between Judaism and Christianity (side-by-side chart)
We are examining the evidence, and showing that Jesus was not a Jew. Not by race, not by religion, not by any way. Follow along: https://www.ageoflaodicea.com/jesus-was-a-jew-or-was-he/ (part 5 of 7)SUBSCRIBE
