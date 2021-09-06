Anti-Lockdown Protest Interviews

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Powerful Interview from the scene of the Anti-Lockdown Protest in Melbourne courtesy of BOX4 MEDIA, People suffered from Tear Gas, Rubber Bullets and Bean Bag Rounds,
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