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The Best Remedy for Depression
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19 views • February 20, 2020
"The Best Remedy for Depression" asks the question "Are you depressed?" and if so, what can you do about it?
Some of the young people associated with this channel have linked up to produce this short video. They are from several countries around the world. Please encourage them by giving it a thumbs up and sharing it with your friends. Depression is a very serious problem amongst young people today.
When we feel life's a drag, it's important to remember there IS a remedy for all our problems.
Jesus is an expert at healing wounds and so the best remedy for our depression is to keep hanging on and wholeheartedly turn to Him.
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Videos: https://www.youtube.com/
- "Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes" by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Some of the young people associated with this channel have linked up to produce this short video. They are from several countries around the world. Please encourage them by giving it a thumbs up and sharing it with your friends. Depression is a very serious problem amongst young people today.
When we feel life's a drag, it's important to remember there IS a remedy for all our problems.
Jesus is an expert at healing wounds and so the best remedy for our depression is to keep hanging on and wholeheartedly turn to Him.
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Videos: https://www.youtube.com/
- "Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes" by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Keywords
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