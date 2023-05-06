BALD ASS BUTT UGLY BULL DYKE TRANNY MANIAC 🏳️‍🌈🍆🦄💩😋🤬🤯🎙️😂 GOES FULL WU-TANG AT TOWN HALL

Source: https://youtube.com/shorts/gSRUemFuio8?feature=share





Stephen Hilton - welcome to the Good Guys Club





VfB's holding a hot one for tomorrow; you can see it on AltCast [and possibly Brighteon]





Meanwhile, Da Nuge gits (((cancelled))) - Ted Nugent Gets Cancelled For Wanting To Protect Children

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SQbjvlOmavw





Made an unintentional GAB collaborative post; all I did was supply the image:

https://gab.com/CANST/posts/110322879805371231





Why the Patriot Boycott of Bud Light Worked But Others Don't





The successful patriot boycott of Bud Light raises the question of why companies like Nike and Woke-a-Cola do worse things than Bud Light did and there is either no boycott of them or if there is it doesn't do any good. I have a theory on why this is.





Companies like Nike get away with supporting the anti-American, satanic agenda of the liberal cult because with those companies what the consumer is paying for is the advertising that talks them into buying the product (as well as good marketing technique); without that advertising and marketing, there is nothing special about those products.





This means that those who buy these products for the most part are the type that is susceptible to manipulation by propaganda. Those susceptible to that will naturally be manipulated by the smiling liars on TV, so most Nike and Woke-a-Cola customers are likely to be indoctrinated liberals, and those fools are not going to join in a patriot boycott.





Patriots and Christians (usually one and the same) shouldn't be buying products that promote the agenda of the liberal cult, just for our own satisfaction, but we should not expect the kind of success we had with Bud Light.





It is important to note that so many big corporations going woke and joining the liberal cult in its war on America and God is a glaring reminder of something we need to be very aware of: our schools have been turned into indoctrination centers for the liberal cult, and colleges have been turned into advanced indoctrination centers, as well as filtration systems, that filter out at least some if not many of those who do not succumb to the indoctrination.





And no one gets into a management position, in government, business, media, or anywhere else, who has not passed through one of these machines, with those who succumbed most to the indoctrination getting the best grades. So expect to see more and more of this, unless and until the good people of America rise up and put a stop to this indoctrination, then make a concentrated effort to reverse its effects.





Remember, you are paying for this indoctrination with your tax dollars; you have a right to speak out against it, and to get involved, and get those behind it removed and replaced by descent, Christian, loyal Americans.





https://givesendgo.com/bloodtribe - Hammer's Legal Fund 🔨





https://www.newson6.com/story/644ff5537f8d434a3275e02c/prosecutors-say-murder-suspect-targeted-victims-because-they-were-white





https://odysee.com/@actualjusticewarrior:2/uva-student-caught-lying-about-classmate:f





CD Media Exclusive- Meet Alice! The DNC Hacker That Clears Julian Assange

https://creativedestructionmedia.com/investigations/2020/10/07/cd-media-exclusive-meet-alice-the-dnc-hacker-that-clears-julian-assange/





ZOMBIE VAGINA STRIKES BACK! 🍉🍌🏳️‍🌈🍆🦄💩😋

https://www.bitchute.com/video/nGysq8D13htp/





Biopharmaceutical CEO Dead After Fiery Car Crash in North Carolina - Investigation Underway | The Gateway Pundit | by Jim Hoft

The CEO of a biopharmaceutical company was killed in a fiery car crash on Tuesday in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/05/biopharmaceutical-ceo-dead-after-fiery-car-crash-in-north-carolina-investigation-underway/