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The Math of Survival: Why Scott Adams Was Right About "Self-Segregation"
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65 views • Yesterday

They called Scott Adams a monster for saying it, but when you look at the incentives and the breakdown of the legal system, can you honestly say he was wrong?

In this video, I’m breaking down the chilling case of Ernest Stevens in Jasper County—a 77-year-old man gunned down in cold blood, only for a jury to hand out a "not guilty" verdict despite a confession. This isn't just about one trial; it's about a system that has replaced blind justice with tribalism and "social justice" optics.

I'm getting honest about why I’m choosing to "self-segregate" for the safety of my wife and children. We’re told that noticing crime stats or discussing the 70% fatherless rate makes you a "white nationalist," but I call it math. I’m done playing Russian Roulette with my family's lives just to win a participation trophy in the Virtue Olympics.

It’s time to choose peace, safety, and sanity over a progressive fantasy that doesn't care if you live or die.

#ScottAdams #SocialCommentary #JuryNullification #CurrentEvents #LosAngeles #CrimeStats #SelfPreservation #TruthBomb #RedPill #CultureWar

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jury nullificationscott adamsrisk assessmentpolitical commentarydilbertcrime statisticsfamily safetyculture war 2026scott adams was righternest stevens trialjasper county south carolinasocial justice systemsafety vs diversityself-segregationwoke juriesprogressive dasdevon dunham trialurban declinetruth about crimechoosing peace
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