Kidney Patients! 4 Teas You Should Drink & 6 Teas You Should Never Touch
302 views • 1 day ago

In this video, I share my personal journey of managing kidney function decline as a 72-year-old and explore the specific herbal teas that can either support or harm your renal health. After seeing my own creatinine levels improve by 0.4 points, I've compiled research-backed information to help you navigate your daily drinking habits.

healthnatural curekidneyteanatural remdedies
Recent News
The Pediatric RICO Suit: CHD Exposes the AAP&#8217;s Foundation of Fraud

The Pediatric RICO Suit: CHD Exposes the AAP’s Foundation of Fraud

Mike Adams
Unlocking Natural Healing: How BPC-157 Challenges Big Pharma&#8217;s Monopoly on Wellness

Unlocking Natural Healing: How BPC-157 Challenges Big Pharma’s Monopoly on Wellness

Petra Stone
A new federal probe: Government revisits the lingering question of cellphone safety

A new federal probe: Government revisits the lingering question of cellphone safety

Willow Tohi
EPA faces lawsuit over approval of toxic &#8220;forever chemical&#8221; pesticide

EPA faces lawsuit over approval of toxic “forever chemical” pesticide

Belle Carter
The role of FIBER in boosting gut health and fighting disease

The role of FIBER in boosting gut health and fighting disease

Ramon Tomey
Study reveals hidden cardiac risks of common chemotherapy drugs

Study reveals hidden cardiac risks of common chemotherapy drugs

Patrick Lewis
