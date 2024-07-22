BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
SHAMAN's new video 'Soul Wide Open' debuted on Friday, June 19th, on the facade of the US Embassy in Moscow - ENG Lyrics
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
9 months ago

SHAMAN's new video "Soul Wide Open" that was debuted on Friday, June 19th, directly on the facade of the USA Embassy in Moscow. ENGLISH LYRICS Below:

; ) wink... A more humorous song this time from:

Singer, Writer and Producer, SHAMAN

SHAMAN said to share so it can be seen all over the world, since his YouTube was blocked, so I have. Cynthia   P.S... In search bar type Shaman for more videos. P.SS.. The thumbnail wasn't the original video thumbnail, so I chose a better one. ; ) 

Song, "THE SOUL IS WIDE OPEN” (under a white shirt) - SHAMAN

SHAMAN said on a previous video (I didn't post) and wrote the following, after the concert in front of the US Embassy in Moscow, video posted:

Native!

I feel and see your support! I admire your courage!

No one will ever ban our songs!

Now we will sing them together!

Let's arrange a premiere of my new song and video “SOUL OPEN” so that it can be seen all over the world!

I'm coming to you with VICTORY!

---

“THE SOUL IS WIDE OPEN” (under a white shirt) - SHAMAN

Singer: SHAMAN : Writer: SHAMAN : Producer, SHAMAN

[Verse 1]

I’m a simple Russian guy, there are millions of us like me

I walk through life under a lucky star

[Chorus]

Soul wide open under a white shirt

I’m the happiest - I live in Russia!

My soul is wide open under a white shirt.

I am the happiest - I live in Russia!

[Post-chorus]

Na-na-na-na-na (Oh-oh-oh)

Na-na-na-na-na (Oh-oh-oh)

Na-na-na-na-na (Oh-oh-oh )

[Verse 2]

I live as best I can, without staining my shirt.

Someone will say: “I don’t believe it!”, Well, let him walk through the forest!

[Chorus]

Soul wide open under a white shirt

I am the happiest - I live in Russia!

My soul is wide open under a white shirt.

I am the happiest - I live in Russia!

[Verse 3]

I wish from my heart that you live beautifully.

And now all of Russia will sing along to this song!

[Chorus]

Soul wide open under a white shirt

I am the happiest - I live in Russia!

My soul is wide open under a white shirt.

I am the happiest - I live in Russia!

[Outro]

Na-na-na-na-na (O-o-o)

Na-na-na-na-na (O-o-o)

Na-na-na-na-na, I live in Russia!



politicsrussiaeventsukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
