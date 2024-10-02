Former CIA Director Pompeo, during a prank call with Russian pranksters Vovan & Lexus - the West needs to pull Russia away from China & convince them they are better aligned with the West - clip

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Former CIA Director Mike Pompeo (Trump administration), during a prank call with Russian pranksters Vovan & Lexus, stated that the West needs to pull Russia away [from China] and convince them they are better aligned with the West than the East.
Ignorance!
Full prank video is at:
https://rumble.com/v5h2n0j-prank-with-mike-pompeo.html