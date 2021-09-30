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FULL SHOW: Biden Threatens To Bankrupt Companies That Don’t Mandate Vaccines
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160 views • September 30, 2021
More tyranny from the Biden Administration, if they can’t force inoculate you, then they will just fine you out of existence. White House announces massive fines for unvaccinated companies that could lead to bankruptcy. The new Democrat narrative on the spending bill defies all math and logic, as they parrot their talking point that a $3.5 trillion spending bill actually equals “zero dollars”. YouTube announces a new policy of the truth being banned from their platform. Arizona’s Attorney General signals that a criminal investigation may follow the audit results.
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