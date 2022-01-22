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Report 277 | Christine Massey: SARS-COV-2 Not Proved to Exist, Virology Not a Science | Open Info Wars with Journalists & Scientists
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170 views • January 22, 2022
Detailed, informative, and open conversation with Christine Massey on her project using FOI to make requests of health departments and public officials in Canada, which has been taken up by many other requesters worldwide, to determine whether a purified isolate of SARS-COV-2, the putative virus associated with the supposed pandemic actually exists.
In addition we speak about what isolating a virus means, what a purified isolate means, what virology interprets this to mean, and why virology seems to be pulling the wool over all our eyes, professing a technical complexity so forbidding that no-one is supposed to question their peculiar methods of mixing patient-sputum with monkey kidney cells and bovine serum and fetal human cells, then extracting proteins from this mix and naming it a virus. We also examine the interaction recently of certain journalists and doctors who have jumped publicly into the fray to announce the virus actually does exist--these include Jeremy Hammond, Steve Kirsch, Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Mercola, and Dr. Robert Malone.
Christine takes us through her website and encourages us to use her documents to inform others and to take to local police and local governments: if no virus exists--and none seems to--then governments and vaccine makers are committing grave crimes against humanity as lockdowns, masks, tests destroy lives and as the vaccine deaths mount.
LINKS FOR MORE:
Christine Massey's website:
https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/
RAMOLA D REPORTS:
DETOX NANOTECH and CLEANSE YOUR PINEAL GLAND
Try Clean Slate, Zero-In, and Restore for detox and daily health at this link (which supports this channel): https://therootbrands.com/micmar
FIND PRINT/VIDEO CONTENT:
Media Site and Magazine: everydayconcerned.net
Author website: ramolad.com
Ramola D Reports is at Bitchute, Brighteon, Odysee, Live 528, Rumble
MANY THANKS TO ALL SUBSCRIBERS AND CROWDFUNDERS....YOU ARE HELPING CHANGE THIS WORLD FOR THE BETTER | PLEASE SUBSCRIBE Monthly, SUPPORT THIS WORK:
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In addition we speak about what isolating a virus means, what a purified isolate means, what virology interprets this to mean, and why virology seems to be pulling the wool over all our eyes, professing a technical complexity so forbidding that no-one is supposed to question their peculiar methods of mixing patient-sputum with monkey kidney cells and bovine serum and fetal human cells, then extracting proteins from this mix and naming it a virus. We also examine the interaction recently of certain journalists and doctors who have jumped publicly into the fray to announce the virus actually does exist--these include Jeremy Hammond, Steve Kirsch, Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Mercola, and Dr. Robert Malone.
Christine takes us through her website and encourages us to use her documents to inform others and to take to local police and local governments: if no virus exists--and none seems to--then governments and vaccine makers are committing grave crimes against humanity as lockdowns, masks, tests destroy lives and as the vaccine deaths mount.
LINKS FOR MORE:
Christine Massey's website:
https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/
RAMOLA D REPORTS:
DETOX NANOTECH and CLEANSE YOUR PINEAL GLAND
Try Clean Slate, Zero-In, and Restore for detox and daily health at this link (which supports this channel): https://therootbrands.com/micmar
FIND PRINT/VIDEO CONTENT:
Media Site and Magazine: everydayconcerned.net
Author website: ramolad.com
Ramola D Reports is at Bitchute, Brighteon, Odysee, Live 528, Rumble
MANY THANKS TO ALL SUBSCRIBERS AND CROWDFUNDERS....YOU ARE HELPING CHANGE THIS WORLD FOR THE BETTER | PLEASE SUBSCRIBE Monthly, SUPPORT THIS WORK:
Patreon: Patreon.com/RamolaD.
Paypal: Paypal.me/RamolaD
FREE YOURSELF FROM THE MATRIX OF MORTGAGES, DEBT, AND RIGGED COURTS:
Sign in to the Matrix Freedom platform for more information:
https://matrixfreedom.life/know-the-biggest-secret/?code=15059&;ag=Ramola%20D
CONTACT WITH REFERRALS FOR INTERVIEWS, INFO:
[email protected]
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