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FULL SHOW: Biden Embarrasses America On World Stage By Insulting Russia, Getting Played By China, And Falling Down Steps
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80 views • March 19, 2021
The embarrassment of the Biden administration continues as Russia and China both thumb their nose at the Biden administration and the United States of America. Not only are Russia and China scoffing at Biden, he is falling down the steps while getting on Air Force One. Meanwhile, other members of the Biden administration continue to be laughingstocks like Press Secretary Psaki and Homeland Security Chief Mayorkas inviting minors to come here without adults. Andrew Cuomo faces another sexual harassment accuser putting the #MeToo movement to the test. Will the Democrat Governor Nursing Home Slayers ever see justice?
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