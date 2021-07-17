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Become a Citizen Ninja – Mary Baker
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21 views • July 17, 2021
Rachael talks to author Mary Baker about her book Citizen Ninja: Stand Up to Power.
Ms Baker’s goal is to train 2,000 citizen ninjas. It all starts by being
able to talk to each other. Since the last election people don’t know
how to effectively communicate on very basic levels. She walks us
through handling family with different political views and then takes us
through dealing with local committees, state legislature, all the way
up to confronting international organizations like the UN. YOU ARE A
CITIZEN NINJA! – but you just don’t know it yet!
In 2013, Mary launched a workshop and an accompanying training manual
called How to Become a Citizen Ninja™. In 2014, Mary taught over 800
citizens how to participate in the civic process effectively, how to
engage in civil discourse, and how to neutralize bullies who want to
silence them.
CITIZEN NINJA available at Amazon and Barnes&Noble and at her website
www.themarybaker.com
To sign up for CITIZEN NINJA TRAINING go to
https://www.technocracy.news/index.php/solutions/
This training does NOT slant in any way to the left or right.
Ms Baker’s goal is to train 2,000 citizen ninjas. It all starts by being
able to talk to each other. Since the last election people don’t know
how to effectively communicate on very basic levels. She walks us
through handling family with different political views and then takes us
through dealing with local committees, state legislature, all the way
up to confronting international organizations like the UN. YOU ARE A
CITIZEN NINJA! – but you just don’t know it yet!
In 2013, Mary launched a workshop and an accompanying training manual
called How to Become a Citizen Ninja™. In 2014, Mary taught over 800
citizens how to participate in the civic process effectively, how to
engage in civil discourse, and how to neutralize bullies who want to
silence them.
CITIZEN NINJA available at Amazon and Barnes&Noble and at her website
www.themarybaker.com
To sign up for CITIZEN NINJA TRAINING go to
https://www.technocracy.news/index.php/solutions/
This training does NOT slant in any way to the left or right.
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