Become a Citizen Ninja – Mary Baker

Rachael talks to author Mary Baker about her book Citizen Ninja: Stand Up to Power.Ms Baker’s goal is to train 2,000 citizen ninjas. It all starts by beingable to talk to each other. Since the last election people don’t knowhow to effectively communicate on very basic levels. She walks usthrough handling family with different political views and then takes usthrough dealing with local committees, state legislature, all the wayup to confronting international organizations like the UN. YOU ARE ACITIZEN NINJA! – but you just don’t know it yet!In 2013, Mary launched a workshop and an accompanying training manualcalled How to Become a Citizen Ninja™. In 2014, Mary taught over 800citizens how to participate in the civic process effectively, how toengage in civil discourse, and how to neutralize bullies who want tosilence them.CITIZEN NINJA available at Amazon and Barnes&Noble and at her websitewww.themarybaker.comTo sign up for CITIZEN NINJA TRAINING go toThis training does NOT slant in any way to the left or right.