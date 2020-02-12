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Misty Marr Recounts Her Family's Healing Transformation At Biologix Center!
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22 views • February 12, 2020
We're so grateful to Misty for taking the time to tell us not only about her own healing journey, but also about her daughter's. Both mother and daughter have been able to overcome debilitating Lyme disease at Biologix Center.
If you are struggling with chronic illness, please call our Patient Care Coordinator at 855-525-5984 to learn more about how we can help you!
If you would like to share your healing journey with us, please visit https://biologixcenter.com/share-your-story/
If you are struggling with chronic illness, please call our Patient Care Coordinator at 855-525-5984 to learn more about how we can help you!
If you would like to share your healing journey with us, please visit https://biologixcenter.com/share-your-story/
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