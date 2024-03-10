Create New Account
Kari Lake: Our Families are Struggling
Published Yesterday

Kari Lake - Our country is only as healthy and secure as our most important institution, and the most important institution in any country is the family. Right now, our families are struggling. 


As a mom and as a Senator, I will go to D.C. and write legislation to make sure our families have all the support they need to grow and thrive.

Keywords
kari lakecampaign for senateour families are struggling

