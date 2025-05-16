China urges 2-state solution to end Palestinian suffering & bury the ‘Nakba’ in history - 1967 borders

China urges two-state solution to end Palestinian suffering and bury the ‘Nakba’ in history.

Adding: No ID, no Social Media scroll: France, Greece & Spain push for age limits on social networks

The new rules make it mandatory for any device with access to the internet to include age verification technology, Bloomberg reports.

Age restrictions will pertain to those surfing Meta* and X, among other social networks. Greece, France, and Spain “want to use the economic muscle” to force the social media giants to develop effective measures, the news agency notes.

🇫🇷Earlier, French lawmaker and former Prime Minister Gabriel Attal proposed banning access to social media for children under the age of 15 and restricting it at night for older teenagers as part of “radical measures” to combat internet addiction.

🇪🇸In Spain, a government panel suggested that children under the age of 16 should not use internet-connected technologies.

🇦🇺Australia previously banned children under 16 from using social media or creating new accounts.

