CrossTalk: 6 Foot Long BLOOD CLOT Found in Student Athlete's Leg, Memphis Man Live Streams Murder
251 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published 2 months ago |
Cross Talk News


September 8, 2022


Today on CrossTalk News, Edward Szall and Lauren Witzke give valuable Christian insight on the oncoming European dark winter as a result of the NATO sanctions against Russian energy- shooting Europe in the foot in the process. Next, they go over the shocking new blood clots, one of which being an incredible 6 FEET LONG, even worse- it came out of a highschool athlete! Finally, the news is in, sadly Queen Elizabeth II has passed- but that does not mean her legacy passed with her- CrossTalk dives in to reveal the truth.


Keywords
current eventsmurderrussiachristiansanctionsdiedeuropequeen elizabeth iinatocriminalblood clotsmemphishigh schoolathletestudentlegedward szalldark winterlive streamslauren witzkecross talkbloot clot6 feet long

logo

