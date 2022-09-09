CrossTalk: 6 Foot Long BLOOD CLOT Found in Student Athlete's Leg, Memphis Man Live Streams Murder

Cross Talk News
September 8, 2022
Today on CrossTalk News, Edward Szall and Lauren Witzke give valuable Christian insight on the oncoming European dark winter as a result of the NATO sanctions against Russian energy- shooting Europe in the foot in the process. Next, they go over the shocking new blood clots, one of which being an incredible 6 FEET LONG, even worse- it came out of a highschool athlete! Finally, the news is in, sadly Queen Elizabeth II has passed- but that does not mean her legacy passed with her- CrossTalk dives in to reveal the truth.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1j9pok-crosstalk-6-foot-long-blood-clot-found-in-student-athletes-leg-memphis-man-.html
