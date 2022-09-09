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CrossTalk: 6 Foot Long BLOOD CLOT Found in Student Athlete's Leg, Memphis Man Live Streams Murder
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465 views • September 09, 2022

Cross Talk News


September 8, 2022


Today on CrossTalk News, Edward Szall and Lauren Witzke give valuable Christian insight on the oncoming European dark winter as a result of the NATO sanctions against Russian energy- shooting Europe in the foot in the process. Next, they go over the shocking new blood clots, one of which being an incredible 6 FEET LONG, even worse- it came out of a highschool athlete! Finally, the news is in, sadly Queen Elizabeth II has passed- but that does not mean her legacy passed with her- CrossTalk dives in to reveal the truth.


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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1j9pok-crosstalk-6-foot-long-blood-clot-found-in-student-athletes-leg-memphis-man-.html


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current eventsmurderrussiachristiansanctionsdiedeuropequeen elizabeth iinatocriminalblood clotsmemphishigh schoolathletestudentlegedward szalldark winterlive streamslauren witzkecross talkbloot clot6 feet long
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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