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New Sumerian Tablets of Creation Documentary 2018 Original Texts Exposed Bare
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89 views • April 29, 2020
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What knowledge lies in our ancient past? A team of renowned scholars has come together to go beyond the surface-level myths, artifacts, and mysteries found in ancient texts and lost cities from around the world. Journey to decipher the code scattered throughout ancient civilizations.
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What knowledge lies in our ancient past? A team of renowned scholars has come together to go beyond the surface-level myths, artifacts, and mysteries found in ancient texts and lost cities from around the world. Journey to decipher the code scattered throughout ancient civilizations.
Join Gaia.com for $0.99:
http://bit.ly/TestDrive99cents
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