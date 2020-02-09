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Time to Remember the Way | League of Light | Nine's Path Pleiadian Transmission
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18 views • February 09, 2020
"High upon the list of priorities of our brother- and sisterhood of planetary advance communication team is the sharing of what has been hidden from general acknowledgment about your history. Now the climate of intellectual readiness has reached a point of criticality, and in many ways is primed for disclosure. Before you venture into a future far removed from the present world you now know, it is vital that you understand your past. What you don’t know far outweighs what you do know, and it is our wish to help you come to greater recognition of this."
Lomareil serves within the League of Light as a technician of light transduction and integration. He speaks at a time in which the information he shares can prepare the awareness of Earth’s population to encounter hidden truths about the unfolding of history. His appearance now is coordinated with movements of significant forces within the planetary shift and consciousness of humanity.
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Read the original written transmission on Nine's Path: https://ninespath.com
Visit Nine's Path for more on the League of Light, books and other transmissions, Pleiadian wisdom, and the presence of an expanded humanity with us now. https://ninespath.com
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Music credit: "Emerge In Love" by Alex Beroza, feat. SackJo22 and Magic Moon, CC license 3.0 http://ccmixter.org/files/AlexBeroza/30239
Lomareil serves within the League of Light as a technician of light transduction and integration. He speaks at a time in which the information he shares can prepare the awareness of Earth’s population to encounter hidden truths about the unfolding of history. His appearance now is coordinated with movements of significant forces within the planetary shift and consciousness of humanity.
LIKE, SHARE, AND SUBSCRIBE!
Read the original written transmission on Nine's Path: https://ninespath.com
Visit Nine's Path for more on the League of Light, books and other transmissions, Pleiadian wisdom, and the presence of an expanded humanity with us now. https://ninespath.com
Love Nine's Path and these videos?
https://ko-fi.com/divine9
Music credit: "Emerge In Love" by Alex Beroza, feat. SackJo22 and Magic Moon, CC license 3.0 http://ccmixter.org/files/AlexBeroza/30239
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