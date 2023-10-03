Create New Account
How God’s Laws Operate on Me to Motivate Me to Repent, Development of Sincere Desire to Repent, Repentance vs Forgiving Myself, Process of Forgiveness
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
Full Original:https://youtu.be/xdr26J3ch4A?si=MZm5sc6qUF7Jo8Du

20170905-1540 God's Laws of Forgiveness & Repentance


00m59s - 11m39s


https://www.divinetruth.com


expectationsspiritualitysimpledivine love pathsoul conditiongrief the healing emotionfeel everythingi want to heal my soulsoul transformation with godfeel to healdriven by truth not fearprecious child of godgods universal lawsfree will and choiceforgiving myselfi want to know everythingselfhonestydevelopment of desiredesire to repentsincere desirerepentance vs forgivingprocess of forgivenesslaw of compensation karmasorry but not sorryguilt and shame

