Poisonious Paxlovid Exposed - Pfizer's Approved So Called 'Antiviral' Treatment For Mild COVID Symptoms

::::It Contains The HIV/AIDS Drug Ritonavir As A 'Booster' To Enhance Paxlovid's 'Other Ingredients.'

Package Insert Includes A Black Box Warning: "Paxlovid Leads To Severe Life Threatening Fatal Events."

Ingredients in PAXLOVID...

Nirmatrelvir--Antiviral drug

Ritonavir--HIV/AIDS drug

Titanium dioxide

Anhydrous dibasic calcium phosphate

Copovidone

Polysorbate 80

Talc

Colloidal silicon dioxide

Croscarmellose sodium

Lactose monohydrate

Microcrystalline cellulose

Sodium stearyl fumarate

Iron oxide red

Polyethylene glycol

Paxlovid 'Rebound' Covid Illness...within 2 to 8 days after completing the five-day course of Paxlovid; a rebound of infectious & transmissible COVID Coronavirus is experienced.

Paxlovid/Nirmatrelvir Post Marketing Adverse Events...

Severe skin reactions:

Painful sores or ulcers in the mouth, nose or genital area. Blistering, peeling or loosening of the skin.

This includes life-threatening conditions like Stevens-Johnson syndrome & toxic epidermal necrolysis.

Internal Organ Reactions:

Severe Liver & Kidney damage. Elevated blood sugar leading to Type 2 Diabetes. Elevated blood pressure causing hypertension.

Various Frequent Reactions:

Altered taste: Many people report a metallic or bitter taste, called "Paxlovid mouth", Diarrhea, Headache, Nausea, Muscle pain, Fatigue.

Paxlovid/Ritonavir Post Marketing Adverse Events...

Pancreatitis: Symptoms of inflammation of the pancreas include severe abdominal pain that may radiate to the back, nausea & vomiting.

Liver Damage & Toxicity: Ritonavir causes liver damage. Signs include yellowing of the skin or eyes (jaundice), dark urine, pale stools, stomach pain, loss of appetite & itching.

Heart rhythm changes: This can cause an irregular or fast heartbeat, dizziness, lightheadedness, chest pain & fainting.

Metabolic changes: Increases triglyceride levels & raises blood sugar, leading to diabetes.

Body fat changes: This is known as lipodystrophy syndrome, causing an accumulation of fat in areas like the neck ("buffalo hump") & stomach.

Increased bleeding risk & kidney stone formation.

Neurological effects: Patients experience dizziness, headaches & a burning, tingling, or "pins & needles" sensation in the hands, feet, or around the mouth.

Taking Into Consideration Of Illness Duration:

For all of the side effects from Paxlovid & other antivirals that must be endured...antivirals only shorten flu duration from 5 days to 4 days. Antivirals only shorten the duration of illness by 1 day.

Serious Life Threatening Drug Interactions:

Ritonavir HIV/Aids drug interacts with & negatively affects 100s of common medications that patients take on a daily basis. This results in life threatening serious adverse events (SAE) & fatalities.

Paxlovid Does Not Reduce Hospitalization Or Death As Pfizer Data Reported:

