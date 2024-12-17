‘Out Like a Lamb, Back as a Lion’, the title says it all. The leftist cabal are all worried, and they should be. Trump is not playing this time. Swoop is our guest. Come on in!

Our live shows can be heard Saturdays from 1:30 to 3pm EST on local radio FM station Fox News 94.9 WJJF - covering Connecticut, Rode Island and Long Island, NY. Listen live from http://freedomondeck.com/ - and find the archives there and on most video platforms, and on Spotify!

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/freedomondeck/

Email Chet at [email protected]

Email CV at [email protected]

How to Win Debates: https://cvberton.substack.com/p/how-to-win-debates

Alpha Eye – novel by CV Berton available on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Alpha-Eye-CV-Berton/dp/B08YQMC1RX/ref=sr_1_1?dchild=1&sr=8-1

Beyond the Parallel – short stories available on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Beyond-Parallel-Helene-Berton/dp/B0DK9Z39X6/ref=sr_1_1?sr=8-1



