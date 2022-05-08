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Creatives Chat with Joselito Castillo | Ep 79 Pt 1
Retro Earth Studio
Retro Earth Studio
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We have a soulful chat with Joselito Castillo, a Dancer and Dance Instructor who transitioned into being a Spiritual Healer and Life Coach who offers energy cleanses, banishing ceremonies and spirit alignment.

Joselito shares about childhood days in Texas and the tight relationship he had with his Grandparents and how he honors them today.

We chat about: banishment and clearing ceremonies; witnessing magic moments; we come from the dirt; questioning everything; allowing the healing to happen; Queer Curismo; ancestral connection; serving 53 cups of coffee; getting called into action; experience of leaving the body; and messages from the coffee cups.

Plus, we dive into: doing what you need to be doing; dissecting movement; positive manipulation of the Soul; life being a hassle; talking to a palm tree; the lens of Love; full circle moments; taking our power back; dealing with gnarly energy; gratitude shift; revolutionary healing; what's your production; and who knows what.

Learn more about Joselito: https://www.JoselitoCastillo.com

Creatives Chat is an introspective talk show hosted by Peter Lucas and Rusty Hill that features a broad spectrum of insights.

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Support our show by supporting our Sponsors:

Peter's YouTube Channel: https://HaveAHappyAlways.com

Energy Body Tuners - https://www.EnergyBodyTuners.com

Full Spectrum Performance - https://www.FSPerformance.com

Jazz Piano Pro - https://www.JazzPianoPro.com

Retro Earth Studio - https://www.RetroEarthStudio.com

We Are Historically - https://www.WeAreHistorically.com

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For More Info about Creatives Chat - https://www.CreativesChat.com
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy