Latest-prophecy-news-watch-headlines Wednesday June 17, 2026

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Trump's Latest Comments Reveal A Hard Truth About Israel's Future
https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10116
Australian Parents Are Being Told How To Pray For Their Children
https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10115
Forced Inclusion? Teacher Fired After Requiring Same-Sex Kissing Skits
https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10114
Is There Room In Major League Baseball For Faithful Christian Players?
https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10113