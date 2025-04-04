Bees are dying—and it’s not just pesticides. An interesting theory points to weather wars. Expert Dane Wigington claims chemtrails and cloud seeding’s toxic metals, like silver iodide, kill bees and scramble their navigation. Governments admit to seeding for rain and snow. Secretary RFK Jr., vows to stop the spraying. Beekeepers find chemical traces post-spraying. Are we poisoning the planet? Act now to save the bees. Every garden counts!

