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Israel bombs southern Lebanon with white phosphorus.
PRESS TV, posted this.
Cynthia... I checked... this from AI Overview, to confirm:
Based on reports and visual evidence from around May 1, 2026, Israeli forces have been accused of using white phosphorus munitions in southern Lebanon, particularly in the Nabatiyeh region and areas near the border. This follows extensive documentation by Human Rights Watch (HRW) of similar, earlier strikes in March 2026.