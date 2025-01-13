BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
THE STRANGEST "FIRE ANOMALY" I HAVE EVER FOUND - LA FIRES / 1991 OAKLAND HILLS FIRE - OAKLAND SIGNAL
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5169 followers
316 views • 3 months ago

One of the strangest things I have found while sifting through 1991 Oakland Hills fire footage.

It happens to be so similar to things I have caught in the 21st century .. right up to the end

of 2024, that there is no denying the relation.

It's overall behavior and functionality is too uncanny to turn a blind eye.


*In the example around 2 minutes - This isn't something strange now. This happens over and over. I just want to point out the "line in the sand" scenario that is happening here. The one furthest to the left is less than four feet away from the shrub wall.


You can donate to cause here -

Cash App - $LookoutfaCharlie

Thank you.


Shared from and subscribe to:

Lookoutfa Charlie

https://www.youtube.com/@LookoutfaCharlie

vaccinescensorshipchemtrailsgmoscommunismpropaganda5gweather warfareaigenocidenwo1984frequenciesagenda 21dewgeo-engineeringtranshumanismbunker fuelthe great resetnexradsc-ovid hoaxmanufactured fires
