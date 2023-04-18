WARNING! HUMANITY IS NOW UNDER DELUSION!

THE BIBLE DECLARES A VEIL OF DELUSION WILL BE CAST OVER HUMANITY IN THE END TIMES. WE'RE THERE NOW! THE SPORTS ARENAS ARE FILLED TO THE BRIM EVERY WEEKEND. HUMAN'S ARE OBSESSED WITH STARRING AT THE CELLPHONE EVERYWHERE THEY GO. I SEE THEM ALL THE TIME DRIVING AND STARRING AT THAT DAMN PHONE ALL THE TIME. I DON'T OWN ONE AND DON'T WANT TO BE TRACKED EVERYWHERE I GO. CHRISTIANITY IS NEARLY DEAD NOW. ONE THAT THANK THE FAKE MEGA PREACHERS FOR THIS. SATANISM IS NOW THE WORLD'S NEW RELIGION AND THIS INVOLVES ALL KINDS OF PERVERTED SEX EVEN WITH ANIMALS DAH! WAKEUP! SEND THIS VIDEO TO EVERYONE NOW...