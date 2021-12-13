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Hawaii Emergency: Navy Poisons Drinking Water
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90 views • December 13, 2021
The US Navy has poisoned the largest water supply in O'ahu, Hawaii. Nobody knows how long residents have been drinking toxic water, how big the chemical leak is, or how many it will impact. But instead of urgent action to save lives, the Navy is engaging in a cover up.
For more details on this case listen to our hour-long podcast on this #RedHill disaster here or any streaming platform: https://soundcloud.com/empire-files/redhill
Support our work covering US military pollution at https://earthsgreatestenemy.com
For more details on this case listen to our hour-long podcast on this #RedHill disaster here or any streaming platform: https://soundcloud.com/empire-files/redhill
Support our work covering US military pollution at https://earthsgreatestenemy.com
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