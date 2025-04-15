BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Justified Forever: How God’s Love Transforms Trials into Triumph
The Daniel Collins
8 views • 2 weeks ago

✝️ "The old account was settled long ago—and the record is clear today." In this powerful sermon, Pastor Roderick Webster dives into the life-changing truth of justification by faith and how it anchors believers through life’s fiercest storms. Discover:

    🔥 Why your sins are permanently erased through Christ’s sacrifice.
    🌪️ How trials prepare you for eternal glory (2 Corinthians 4:17).
    💖 The unshakable love of God that roots and grounds you in faith (Ephesians 3:17-18).

Whether you’re facing hardship or seeking deeper spiritual growth, this message offers hope, clarity, and practical wisdom straight from Scripture.

📖 Key Verses: Romans 5:5, 2 Corinthians 4:8-10, Acts 14:22

#Justification #ChristianSermon #FaithOverFear #GodsLove #BibleStudy

Keywords
holy spiritbible studyspiritual growthbible teachinggods lovechristian sermonchristian motivationjustification by faithgrace and gloryromans 5eternal hopeacts 14roderick webster2 corinthians 4christian encouragementovercoming trialsfaith in hard timesrooted in lovetheology of sufferingsermon on justification
Chapters

00:00Introduction and Purpose

00:18The Joy of Justification

00:30The Old Account Was Settled

01:29Results of Justification

01:35Enduring Trials and Tribulations

02:09Afflictions and Eternal Glory

03:13Tribulations and the Kingdom of God

06:40Experiencing God's Love

08:17Rooted and Grounded in Love

09:23Conclusion and Final Thoughts

