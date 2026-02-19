© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It's wasn't the Great Flood of biblical timed but this mid 1656 event left its undeniable imprint on the true history of humanity given the fact that everything after the mid 1600's is a rebuilding environment.
Digging out.Buildings first floor buried.800 + Old rotted out stranded ships all clustered together and pooled into S.F. Bay.
We stand on the remains of this wall of water that swept across all the Known Lands. The evidence is everywhere, maps, paintings, hidden history that is coming to light.