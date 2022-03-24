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How Long Does Canned Food Last - Survival Tip
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1441 views • March 24, 2022
Alex Hammer.
How Long Does Canned Food Last? Survival Tip. We talk about the shelf life of canned food and the difference between "Best Buy Date" and safe to eat.
USDA Webpage: https://bit.ly/2UsDDa6
Mirrored from https://www.brighteon.com/09af4293-408e-41fb-a6c8-f2fa2477d1ae
How Long Does Canned Food Last? Survival Tip. We talk about the shelf life of canned food and the difference between "Best Buy Date" and safe to eat.
USDA Webpage: https://bit.ly/2UsDDa6
Mirrored from https://www.brighteon.com/09af4293-408e-41fb-a6c8-f2fa2477d1ae
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