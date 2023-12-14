Leijonaemon vaalimainos vuoden 2024 pressaehdokkaasta
2 views
•
Published Yesterday
•
Leijonaemo kertoo pikkuleijonalle suomalaisesta presidentinvaalitavasta, ja milla kriteerilla pitaisi pressa valita.
Keywords
opinionfinlandpresidenttivaalitpresidentelectiondolltheatre
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos