Bill Gates: Digital ID will be necessary to "defend against the dangers of misinformation".
"Most of the time you're online, you're going to want to be in an environment where the people are truly identified. That is, they're connected to a real world identity that you trust, instead of just people saying whatever they want."
"I don't think in the future you'll want to get mail that comes from an anonymous source, because whatever you see there might be designed just to mislead you."
