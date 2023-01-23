WEEKLY DOSE OF AVIATION: 23JAN23 - Plane Lands too Fast

CHECK DELACABRA PLAYLISTS FOR MORE WEEKLY DOSE OF AVIATION





https://youtu.be/6euC2PqutvM





This is Weekly Dose Of Aviation #214

Links to sources:



Jet Landing Without Brakes - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xXsv-...



Hard Landing - https://youtu.be/b6VAMn2s3A4



This is Weekly Dose Of Aviation #215



Links to sources:



Plane Lands Too Fast - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7Zebv...



Aborted Landing - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tb-u8...



Sarajevo Approach - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t2jWp...



Turbulence - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UQtYg...



I do not claim these clips as my own. All credit goes to the rightful owners. The clips are always used with permission from the owner. If your clip was featured and you want it taken down, send me an e-mail explaining the situation and we'll resolve it.



Want me to feature your video? Submit it here » https://bit.ly/submitwdoa







