Use the Power of My Words - Rick's Alone Time with God 12-8-23

Dec 8, 2023: "Rick's Alone Time with God" Blog. A whole new level of power comes when you use my word as a weapon against the enemy. Use your lips as the power of life and death. Do not underestimate the power of your sword and your spirit. The enemy's pride will cause his fall. #PowerofGodsword #Godsword
“Rick’s Alone Time with God” Blog: https://neighborhood.social/blog/588/ricks-journal-of-time-alone-with-god/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.