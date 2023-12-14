Use the Power of My Words - Rick's Alone Time with God 12-8-23

Dec 8, 2023: "Rick's Alone Time with God" Blog. A whole new level of power comes when you use my word as a weapon against the enemy. Use your lips as the power of life and death. Do not underestimate the power of your sword and your spirit. The enemy's pride will cause his fall. #PowerofGodsword #Godsword

“Rick’s Alone Time with God” Blog: https://neighborhood.social/blog/588/ricks-journal-of-time-alone-with-god/