The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation identified the missile launch point that struck the Il-76 aircraft in the Belgorod region.
Through radar surveillance and investigation, it was determined that the anti-aircraft missile, which targeted the military transport plane, was situated in the village of Liptsy in the Kharkov region.
Among the material evidence from the crash site of the Il-76, there are documents belonging to Ukrainian prisoners of war who perished in the incident
Adding:
The downing of the Il-76 by the US or France air defense systems will be accurately determined in the coming days. Results of the investigation into the crash will be available in 2-3 days.
Putin commented on the Il-76 crash near Belgorod:
➡️Investigators found documents of Ukrainian prisoners among the wreckage, with tattoos matching "Azov" fighters.
➡️Kiev knew the Russian Il-76 was transporting Ukrainian prisoners for exchange. What the Ukrainian side did is a crime.
➡️The air defense missiles that downed the Il-76 with Ukrainian POWs were launched from Ukrainian territory.
➡️Putin expressed sincere condolences to the families of the Il-76 crew members.
➡️Instructed the Investigative Committee to disclose details of the Il-76 crash, ensuring people in Ukraine know what truly happened.
