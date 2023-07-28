Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Bannon & Jones: We’re In An ‘Oppenheimer Moment’ With AI & Bioweapons
channel image
GalacticStorm
2068 Subscribers
Shop now
147 views
Published 20 hours ago

WAR ROOM | Steve Bannon & Alex Jones Explain That We’re In An ‘Oppenheimer Moment’ With AI & Bioweapons.


[this is the segment I attempted to capture earlier but the feed was cut! Here it is]


Alex Jones says the DS wants to legitimize demons and refers back to the founder of NASA who opening talked about conjuring demons (he was an Allister Crowley student)



source:

https://rumble.com/v32xmc0-bannon-and-alex-jones-explain-that-were-in-an-oppenheimer-moment-with-ai-an.html

Keywords
alex joneswar roomsteve bannonwild stuff

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket