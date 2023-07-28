Bannon & Jones: We’re In An ‘Oppenheimer Moment’ With AI & Bioweapons

WAR ROOM | Steve Bannon & Alex Jones Explain That We’re In An ‘Oppenheimer Moment’ With AI & Bioweapons.
[this is the segment I attempted to capture earlier but the feed was cut! Here it is]
Alex Jones says the DS wants to legitimize demons and refers back to the founder of NASA who opening talked about conjuring demons (he was an Allister Crowley student)
source:
https://rumble.com/v32xmc0-bannon-and-alex-jones-explain-that-were-in-an-oppenheimer-moment-with-ai-an.html
