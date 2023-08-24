Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The UFO/Alien Deception
channel image
Fire & Grace Church
52 Subscribers
20 views
Published 17 hours ago

June 25th, 2017

Pastor Dean addresses UFO/Alien phenomena that is happening worldwide. The coming UFO/Alien Deception will be a big part of the strong delusion of the end-time. Learn how God foretold this end-time deception through the prophet Zechariah over 2,500 years ago. Jesus will return but before that deception and all the end-time prophecies will come to pass.

Keywords
ufoalien deceptionzechariahdean odle

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket