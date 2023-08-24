The UFO/Alien Deception

June 25th, 2017
Pastor Dean addresses UFO/Alien phenomena that is happening worldwide. The coming UFO/Alien Deception will be a big part of the strong delusion of the end-time. Learn how God foretold this end-time deception through the prophet Zechariah over 2,500 years ago. Jesus will return but before that deception and all the end-time prophecies will come to pass.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.