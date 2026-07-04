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Seventh Day Adventist Prophesies 4th Of July Tragedy. Lionel Messi's Death Prophecy. Argentina & USA
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
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A Seventh Day Adventist brother had a dream about Lionel Messi dying in a plane crash. He is the star soccer player for Argentina and is currently taking part in the FIFA World Cup tournament. In this video, SDA preacher David House Prophesies that something will happen on the 4th of July. The Prophetic Gift is a manifestation of the Latter Rain.


Prophecies That Have Fulfilled since 2020 https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlo6nE3v7Hm0aLb_CuRqbkRVDj8Y8hDze&si=0f--8nHo38kk9tYg


Kerrville Flooding Is Prophetic. 3 Deadly Floods in 8 Days. 7/4 Flood w over 120 Dead. NM, NC Floods https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=57l4S9rZIPw&t=2s


#LionelMessi

#PropheticDream

#July4

#4thOfJuly

#IndependenceDay

#SDA

#FIFA

#Prophecy

#WorldCup

#KerrvileFlooding


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David House 757-955-6871


Please make checks out to Saving Health Ministries and mail to:

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Keywords
usa prophecylionel messiamerica prophecyadventist prophecyjuly 4 prophecysda prophetic dreamfifa world cupmessi world cuplionel messi prophecylionel messi dreamlionel messi plane crashmessi prophecymessi dreamlionel messi argentinafourth of july prophecy4th of july tragedyindependence day prophecyworld cup 2026lionel messi world cuplionel messi fifaargentina world cupsda prophecy fulfills
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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