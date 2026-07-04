Seventh Day Adventist Prophesies 4th Of July Tragedy. Lionel Messi's Death Prophecy. Argentina & USA

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A Seventh Day Adventist brother had a dream about Lionel Messi dying in a plane crash. He is the star soccer player for Argentina and is currently taking part in the FIFA World Cup tournament. In this video, SDA preacher David House Prophesies that something will happen on the 4th of July. The Prophetic Gift is a manifestation of the Latter Rain.
Prophecies That Have Fulfilled since 2020 https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlo6nE3v7Hm0aLb_CuRqbkRVDj8Y8hDze&si=0f--8nHo38kk9tYg
Kerrville Flooding Is Prophetic. 3 Deadly Floods in 8 Days. 7/4 Flood w over 120 Dead. NM, NC Floods https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=57l4S9rZIPw&t=2s
#LionelMessi
#PropheticDream
#July4
#4thOfJuly
#IndependenceDay
#SDA
#FIFA
#Prophecy
#WorldCup
#KerrvileFlooding
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