America's Remnant #2: Guests Kash Patel & General Flynn

On today's episode of America's Remnant, we sit down with the senior advisor for President Donald Trump, Kash Patel. Kash answers some very important questions that many have been asking about the state of the country and what's next for President Trump's 2024 campaign. We also speak to former 3-star General and U.S. National Security Advisor under President Donald J. Trump, General Michael Flynn.

Pastor Todd also gives his analysis of the broadcast and shares some things that are on his heart. Don't miss this important broadcast.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Pastor Todd's website is www.PastorTodd.org

To support this broadcast and ministry please go to www.ToddCoconato.com/give

MyPillow promo code: REMNANT

To watch the movie "LIFEMARK" please go to www.starfishStories.tv/lifemark

Promo Code: REMNANT

For Gold and Silver please go to: www.goldco.com/pastortodd

Watch The Remnant Channel here: www.TheRemnantChannel.com

Help us fund the operation here: www.ToddCoconato.com/give

Get up-to-the-minute news here: www.Remnant.News

Download our new app at www.ToddCoconato.com/app

Follow Pastor Todd here: www.toddcoconato.com/findme

Go to our store for special deals for Remnant Warriors here: www.remnant.news/hanews/store