America's Remnant #2: Guests Kash Patel & General Flynn
On today's episode of America's Remnant, we sit down with the senior advisor for President Donald Trump, Kash Patel. Kash answers some very important questions that many have been asking about the state of the country and what's next for President Trump's 2024 campaign. We also speak to former 3-star General and U.S. National Security Advisor under President Donald J. Trump, General Michael Flynn.
Pastor Todd also gives his analysis of the broadcast and shares some things that are on his heart. Don't miss this important broadcast.
