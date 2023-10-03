Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Prague Mudflood and Tartaria Remnants
channel image
ADAPT 2030 | Solar Minimum
1812 Subscribers
Shop nowDonate Subscribe Star
283 views
Published Yesterday

🤔Keep Your Family Safe in an Emergency🍲🌱 https://heavensharvest.com/


Use the code 👉 " ADAPT " to save 15% on your order 🤯


Traveling through Prague, Czech Republic I stayed at an artists flat that had a library of books from the 1950s with images of the old world buildings and maps back to the 1550s. This is the first of several parts of castles and palaces with remnants of Tartaria and evidence of a mudflood around 1606.


https://learn.itmtrading.com/miac

ITM Trading is a precious metals company that has been in business for over 27+ years, with a mission to educate and empower individuals to hedge against inflation, mitigate financial risk, and prepare for the great reset.

Schedule your free gold and silver strategy call 866 834 1422



 David DuByne

🖥 https://www.youtube.com/c/MiniIceAgeConversationsPodcast


and


Ransom Godwin

🖥 https://www.youtube.com/c/MOUNTAINHIGHTIME


[email protected]


Help the Show and Help Yourself:

https://bit.ly/3YRfE37

(592 Servings) Ranger Bucket Set - Organic Emergency Storable Food Supply (A21/A22 + B15/B17)


https://bit.ly/3ZCSmhN

Big Berkey Stainless Steel Water Filtration System with 2 Black Berkey Filters (Great For 1-4 People: 2.1 Gallons capacity)


Clean Chlorella 200mg Tablets (1LB, 453g), 2265 tablets

 https://bit.ly/3ZYfl6L


Eton – HAND CRANKED FRX3+ Emergency NOAA Weather Radio, Phone Charger https://amzn.to/3DgUCBZ


11.4" Folding Survival Hand Saw

https://amzn.to/3wAMWGU


HydraLight (3 Pack Mini Emergency LED Flashlight Water Powered

https://amzn.to/3Di3yqN


Professional Emergency Survival Gear and Equipment Tools for Road Trip, Hurricane, Hiking, Hunting, Disaster Camping, Adventures https://amzn.to/3HuMX5A


Long Term Storable Foods www.foodwithadapt2030.com


HempLucid offers much more than just CBD products

https://glnk.io/jlj3w/oilseedcrops

Keywords
gardeningarchaeologyhidden historydavid dubynetartarianew eraadapt 2030aethercathedralsmudfloodcastlescivilization cyclecivilization collapsefood energywhat comes nextsurvive and thriveinformed decisionshistorical cycleshidden citiesprague travelhidden praguecopper guilding cathedralsdouble headed eaglsho yi legend

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket