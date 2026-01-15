Did Macron get beat up again?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Did he get beat up again?... by his man/wife?
Macron.
The Elysée Palace explained the redness in Macron's eye as a burst blood vessel.
He made a remark about it... According to Macron his eye is “Eye of the tiger, it's a symbol of determination”
Adding: NETANYAHU ON WEDNESDAY ASKED TRUMP TO POSTPONE AN ATTACK ON IRAN — NYT