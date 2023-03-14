Create New Account
CONNECTING TO CHRIST
Published 17 hours ago |

READING THE SCRIPTURE - PSALM 119

49 ZAYIN. Remember the word to Your servant, Upon which You have caused me to hope.

50 This is my comfort in my affliction, For Your word has given me life.

51 The proud have me in great derision, Yet I do not turn aside from Your law.

52 I remembered Your judgments of old, O LORD, And have comforted myself.

53 Indignation has taken hold of me Because of the wicked, who forsake Your law.

54 Your statutes have been my songs In the house of my pilgrimage.

55 I remember Your name in the night, O LORD, And I keep Your law.

56 This has become mine, Because I kept Your precepts.

(Ps. 119:49-56 NKJ)

Keywords
biblechristianscripture reading

